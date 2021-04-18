Pitt Meadows campaigns for more emergency support service volunteers

Invaluable program is in place to help residents after fires, floods, earthquakes and more

The City of Pitt Meadows would like a few more of its residents to enroll in its Emergency Support System program.

Tasked with aiding locals in the 72 hours following emergencies like fire, flood, and earthquake, the program provides services like short-term lodging, family reunification, food, clothing, and emotional support.

Currently there are 20 volunteers enlisted. Pitt Meadows’ manager of the emergency program, Barbara Morgan said she would ideally like to double that number.

“What we have currently is good for house fires, but when it comes to a potential catastrophe, we could be cut off from other parts of the Lower Mainland, and would need many people working eight to 12 hour shifts,” she said.

Training will be provided to any volunteers, and all personality types can apply, Morgan insisted.

“We have tasks for any type of person,” she said. “If you’re someone who doesn’t like talking to people, that’s fine, there are always things to do involving paperwork, and if you’re someone who is fulfilled by interacting with others, we can put you on the front line.”

She noted the service can be very rewarding.

“We’ve had some long time volunteers,” Morgan said. “And the thing about the group is, people make friends. Everyone is very open and inviting, and they believe in the cause of ESS.

“It keeps them engaged, and once someone’s activated, it all pays off.”

Learn more about ESS and become a volunteer at www.pittmeadows.ca/ess.