Pitt Meadows celebrates 2020 grads

Week of June 15 to 20 will be proclaimed Grad Week to support and recognize class of 2020

While Pitt Meadows’ high school graduates will miss out on their traditional ceremonies this year, the city wants them to know how important their achievements are.

The City of Pitt Meadows is proclaiming June 15 to June 20 Grad Week.

Mayor Bill Dingwall offered his congratulations.

““Your families, teachers, coaches and neighbours are so proud of your hard work, accomplishments and resilience, especially during this challenging and unusual time,” he said.

“While this may not be how you imagined celebrating the end of your high school years, your community is rallying for you and will celebrate together with you with a traditional commencement ceremony when it is safe to gather again.”

The city is working closely with the Pitt Meadows Secondary School Grad Committee to ensure there are some physical distancing friendly events.

Similar celebrations will be happening across the province for the approximately 61,000 grade 12 graduates.

Join the city in celebrating the 2020 graduates with:

· Family photo opportunities at Spirit Square – The city will have an area of Spirit Square (next to City Hall) with enhanced flowers and a Grad 2020 celebration sign for grad family photos from June 17 to June 26 set aside for Pitt Meadows Secondary School Grads only. Families must take their own photos, and everyone is reminded to practice physical distancing.

· Community-wide cheer on June 20 – Residents across the city are invited to join in a special cheer for the 2020 grads on Saturday, June 20 at 8:20 p.m. Post your congratulatory messages on social media using #pittmeadowsgrad2020.

· Recognition by local businesses – Local businesses are encouraged to display “Congrats 2020 Grads!” signs in their windows and on social media, and to offer specials to grads and their families.



