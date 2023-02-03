Pitt Meadows citizens needed to fill committee openings before Feb. 26 deadline

7 of the city committees currently have positions available

Residents of Pitt Meadows have the opportunity to directly shape their community by joining one of the many committees currently looking for members before the Feb. 26 deadline.

Carolyn Baldridge, manager of communications and community engagement for the city, said that the feedback from these committee members is incredibly valuable and often has an impact on important community matters.

“Whether you are passionate about agriculture, economic development, community events, or one of the many other topics, there is an opportunity to have an impact in your community,” said Baldridge.

There are currently seven committees in Pitt Meadows with openings:

• Active Transportation Advisory Committee (advises the city on priorities and policies relating to active transportation such as walking, cycling, skateboarding, etc.)

• Advisory Design Panel (provides recommendations for development and design issues within the community)

• Agricultural Advisory Committee (advises the city on agricultural policies and matters)

• Community Service Awards Task Force (responsible for determining the winners of the annual Community Service Awards)

• Economic Development Advisory Committee (provides recommendations for economic development initiatives, tourism promotion, and general economic policies)

• Parks, Recreation, and Culture Advisory Committee (gives feedback on local parks, and recreational and cultural matters)

• Pitt Meadows Day Advisory Committee (helps plan and run the annual Pitt Meadows Day celebration)

“The city welcomes applicants with diverse age ranges, backgrounds, and lived experiences to lend their unique voice to help shape our community,” said Baldridge.

The deadline for applying to any of these committees is Sunday, Feb. 26. More information about these committees is available at http://www.pittmeadows.ca/committees.