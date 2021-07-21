Pitt Meadows coming together for a clean-up on July 22

ARMS to organize the event as part of their adopt-a-block program

A past community clean-up. (The NEWS/files)

The Alouette River Management Society (ARMS) is organizing a community clean-up in Pitt Meadows, on Thursday, July 22.

The non-profit hosted a clean-up in the Harry Hooge Park, in Maple Ridge yesterday and is organizing a similar clean-up event at Bonson Park in Pitt Meadows. This event will be part of the society’s adopt-a-block program and will be take place from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

The organization is encouraging the community members to sign up for the event. ARMS will provide pickers and bags for those coming to the event and any one who is already a member of the program is being asked to bring their existing adopt-a-block equipment and garbage bags.

The idea behind the adopt-a-block program is to encourage community engagement, promote proper waste disposal, building neighbourhood relationships and ensuring a cleaner, healthier city.

Community members will need to send an RSVP to adoptablock@alouetteriver.org to save their spot at the event.

