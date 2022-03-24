Pitt Meadows country artist vying for top spot in national competition

Danielle Ryan needs fan support to win title SiriusXM’s Top of the Country

A Pitt Meadows singer songwriter is a semi-finalist in a national country music competition.

Danielle Ryan is up against seven other artists for the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition.

Eight artists, including Ryan, performed in a studio session in either Toronto or Vancouver to audition. They each received travel grants and a professionally recorded and mixed video and audio file of their performance.

Now their videos have been posted online for fans of the artists to choose three finalists.

The winner of the competition will receive $25,000.

Finalists will receive a chance to perform at some of the biggest country music events in Canada and industry mentorships.

Ryan was raised on a dairy farm in Pitt Meadows and in her early teens took to writing and performing, gravitating towards the country music of decades past.

Her inspiration comes from “powerful” female artists like Kacey Musgraves, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Loretta Lynn.

She has spent more than a decade honing her song writing and performance skills and recently signed a development deal with 604 Records, a production company founded in 2002 by Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger and attorney Jonathan Simkin.

READ MORE: DaniElle wins Tailgate contest

ALSO: Pitt Meadows DaniElle places second in B.C. Band contest

She is set to drop her debut EP, Middle of the Madness, that will feature songs she wrote when she was a teenager and also songs she wrote only last year – singles including Weather Man and Good Times.

Previous accolades include a top-six spot in the 2016 Canadian Country Music Association Discovery Program, and winning Country Music Television’s Chevy From the Tailgate Contest.

The contest is being put on in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association.

To see the videos and vote for a winner go to topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

artistPitt Meadows