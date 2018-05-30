Pitt Meadows Day all day long

‘No water balloons’ in water fight with fire department, RCMP.

The 77th annual Pitt Meadows Day celebration is packed with things to do all day long.

Starting at 7 a.m., the Lions Pancake Breakfast will be held at Heritage Hall, 12460 Harris Road. Prices are $5 per adult and $2 per child 12-and-under.

Harris and Hammond Roads will be closed to traffic from 10:30 a.m. until after the parade, around 1 p.m.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Hammond Road and Blakely Road and proceed west along Hammond to Harris Road and then north finishing at Harris Road Park.

This year organizers are asking that no water balloons be used during the annual water fight with the Pitt Meadows fire department and RCMP. They would like only water soakers, blasters and guns to be used.

Pitt Meadows Museum and Hoffman and Son Garage will have live blacksmithing and stationary engine demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.. A new exhibit will also be open called Eights of Interest: 8 Things You Did Not Know About the General Store.

The Pitt Meadows Active Transportation Advisory Committee at Heritage Hall will be hosting a secure bike check from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for those who want to cycle to the event.

At 12:30 p.m. will be the ribbon cutting for the new Harris Road Water Park that will be turned on for the first time this season.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 1 p.m. on the main stage in Harris Road Park. This will include an introduction of the Pitt Meadows Day Royal Party, including Miss Pitt Meadows, and speeches by dignitaries, including Pitt Meadows Mayor John Becker, Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge MP Dan Ruimy and local MLAs Lisa Beare and Bob D’Eith. Awards will also be handed out to the Citizen of the Year and the Lynn Papp winner.

Following the opening ceremonies, the main stage entertainment will begin with The Checkerboard Guy at 1:30 p.m., The Giggle Dam at 2:15 p.m., Danielle Ryan at 3:30 p.m., Band for Good at 4:30 p.m. and Penelope Above at 5:45 p.m.

The Artisans’s Market will run from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will feature local home-based artisans, including hand-knitted toys and clothes, jewellery, baked goods, soaps and gifts.

Field exhibitors will include local groups and businesses with displays and activities for the whole family to enjoy including bouncy castles, face painting, music, sports and games, fitness, arts and crafts, demonstrations and antique and classic cars. Family and youth fun will include Hungry Hippo Chow Down, Eliminator, Gauntlet, Tumble Bus and 4H animals.

A skateboard competition hosted by Hippie Mike will take place from 1:30 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the west end of Harris Road Park. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. and it is free to enter. Categories include Mini for those 10-and-under, beginner, intermediate, advanced and a girls category. DJ Cuz-O will provide the music. Donations will be collected for the Pitt Meadows Food Bank.

The opening reception for the Youth Art Show will take place at 2 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Art Gallery, 12492 Harris Road.

Free youth activities will take place from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Pitt Meadows Recreation Centre, 12027 Harris Rd., including basketball drop-in, billiards and ping pong tournaments, skateboard and scooter competition and a barbecue in the recreation centre’s sport court.

A half chicken dinner cooked by Henry’s Outdoor BBQ and salmon dinner cooked by the Firefighter’s Association will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. outside Heritage Hall. Each dinner is $10 and both come served with potato salad, a bun, a pickle, cookie and a drink.

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. there will be a free family dance for all ages in the upper floor of Heritage Hall.

Pitt Meadows Day will finish with fireworks at dusk, 10 p.m., at the Pitt Meadows Athletic Park, 11431 Bonson Rd., put on by Pitt Meadows Fire Rescue Service.

 

