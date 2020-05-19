Pitt Meadows Day will be celebrated virtually this year on June 6, 2020. (City of Pitt Meadows/Facebook)

Pitt Meadows Day community festival moves online

Annual celebration will be held June 6

Pitt Meadows Day is back on – online that is.

In March, Pitt Meadows city council made the decision to postpone the community’s largest event due to restrictions set out by the province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Day postponed

But on now the city is moving ahead with a virtual celebration on June 6.

“We couldn’t let the first Saturday in June pass us by without celebrating Pitt Meadows Day,” the city posted on their website. “Join us… and see why this is one of our favourite days of the year!”

Virtual activities will include a community photo slide show, musical entertainment, opening day of a new virtual art gallery exhibition titled Pitt Meadows Proud and crafts, according to the city’s webpage.

The event first started as a Strawberry Carnival during the Great Depression and has been celebrated for more than 75 years, according to the Pitt Meadows Museum webpage.

[story continues below post]

Organizers are asking residents to submit their favourite photos from Pitt Meadows Day past to be included in the community slide show.

Photos can be sent to events@pittmeadows.ca. Deadline for submission is May 25.

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

Pitt Meadows Day will be live online June 6 at pittmeadows.ca/our-community/events/signature-events/pitt-meadows-day.

Show us how your’re celebrating this year’s virtual Pitt Meadows Day by sending photos to newsroom@mapleridgenews.com.

Most Read