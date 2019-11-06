Pitt Meadows Day to be managed by the city

New committee to be formed in the coming months

The City of Pitt Meadows will be officially taking the lead on the community’s oldest and largest single-day event.

A new committee will be created to organize Pitt Meadows Day, which falls on the first Saturday in June every year.

According to the city, the goal is to make organization of the event more seamless and efficient, while increasing volunteer participation, as well as marketing and communication.

During the last few years, the event has been run in partnership with the Pitt Meadows Day Society.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Day to include air show this year

However, each year, the city has assumed more responsibility, liability, and an increasing share of the costs.

Prior to 2017, the city’s contributed $5,000 per year toward Pitt Meadows Day.

In 2019, the city provided $53,000 plus extra policing costs.

Other challenges have included safety concerns, increased liability insurance premiums for volunteers, and unclear roles and responsibilities.

Further, a large percentage of the Pitt Meadows Day Society’s volunteer base stepped away in 2019.

“Pitt Meadows Day is the community’s largest event requiring a significant amount of resources and support from our staff, volunteers, and partners,” said City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Day draws thousands to community festival

A city-managed event will mean that committee members and volunteers will be protected under the city’s third-party liability insurance at no additional cost, Dingwall noted.

Plus, he said, the city’s established relationships with suppliers will translate into bulk discount pricing for the event.

A new Pitt Meadows Day advisory committee will be formed in the coming months.

Residents are invited to join the committee, which will be overseen by city staff.

Staff will also manage the event, ensuring that volunteers abide by city policies, procedures, and guidelines, while living up to professional expectations around behaviour and conduct.

More information including details on how to participate on the committee will be shared by the city in the coming months.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

The annual water fight features the Pitt Meadows fire department and RCMP. (THE NEWS/files)

THE NEWS/files The annual Pitt Meadows Day parade always features a massive waterfight led by the city’s firefighters.

Previous story
Langara College honours 49 alums and staff to mark 49 years
Next story
VIDEO: 36 memorial trees ‘hiding in plain sight’ around Langley

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows Day to be managed by the city

New committee to be formed in the coming months

Maple Ridge rallies for Polegato family

Rare genetic condition taking teen son’s ability to walk

Coastal Rangers watched over B.C. during Second World War

Militia group’s intent was to stall any invasion

Maple Ridge council defers decision on cannabis store

Wants more info on other proposals

VIDEO: From the bottom of the top cop’s heart, she thanks veterans for their sacrifice

RCMP Supt. Jennifer Hyland shares a life-changing encounter with vets at a past service

VIDEO: Regional district calling on province to help remove garbage from Chilliwack homeless camp

River stewards are appealing for help with the huge mess before it’s washed away in Chilliwack River

Scammers are spoofing federal agency phone numbers, Canadian anti-fraud centre says

People are asked to report the calls

VIDEO: 36 memorial trees ‘hiding in plain sight’ around Langley

Brian Croft is searching for information to locate symbolic maples honouring fallen soldiers

‘Unloved’ textiles get a second life through recycling program

Shirts, sheets, and even shoes now accepted at Lower Mainland Return-It Depots

Supportive and low-income housing doesn’t hurt nearby property values, B.C. study says

Study found no connection between home values and proximity to supportive housing

TransLink ordered to temporarily stop randomly drug testing SkyTrain attendant

Employee was made to undergo randomized urine screening tests for one year after he came up positive for cannabis

Is ICBC adding staff and increasing salaries? No, David Eby says

Accounting, bonus changes misread, staff and salaries cut overall

‘Steeped in rape culture’: Sexual assault survivor speaks out against Kelowna RCMP

‘I can’t imagine being a fresh survivor and having to deal with them’

British man handed three-year jail sentence for sexual assault of Penticton teen

The man will be deported back to England following the completion of his sentence

Most Read