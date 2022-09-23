Heather Walker is the lead for the Alisa’s Wish Ambassador Team, which organized the Wild Wild West Barn Dance. (Heather Walker Facebook/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows farm hosts barn dance for charity

100% of proceeds from Wild Wild West Barn Dance will go to Alisa’s Wish

The sounds of country music will be pumping through Pitt Meadows this Saturday, Sept. 24, as Hopcott Farms hosts the Wild Wild West Barn Dance.

This event, which is thrown in partnership with Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services, offers live music and a wide variety of activities, with all of the proceeds going to Alisa’s Wish Child & Youth Advocacy Centre.

UnderCover Band will be performing the music, while attendees can partake in the Hopcott Farms charcuterie boards, heads or tails game, 50/50 draw, toonie toss game, cash bar, or live dessert auction with donated locally-made baked goods.

A similar event was hosted by Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows Community Services back in 2019 as a pub night, but has returned for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Heather Walker, manager of fund development for Community Services, explained that the partnership between Hopcott Farms and Alisa’s Wish is something that goes far beyond this single event.

“Hopcott Farms has been generously supporting Alisa’s Wish Child & Youth Advocacy Centre since 2016,” said Walker.

“Each year Hopcott Farms holds an anniversary event which our Alisa’s Wish Ambassadors volunteer at. This year, for their 90th Anniversary, they had a Rib Fest event with a beer garden and a long table dinner. The Hopcott Family makes a donation which includes proceeds from their events to Alisa’s Wish each year.”

RELATED: Pitt Meadows farm hosts the 2022 Cranberry Field Day

This event will run on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 7 to 11 p.m. at Hopcott Farms Barn at 13672 Reichenbach Rd.

Tickets for the event are limited at 150, which Walker said are selling quite fast.

In order to purchase tickets or request more information about the event, email Heather Walker at hwalker@comservice.bc.ca.

RELATED: Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

