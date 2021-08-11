Work on the fire hall started in April this year with a ground-breaking ceremony which was released on YouTube. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows fire hall reaches new construction milestone

New fire hall at the site of the old fire station to come together by late summer 2022

The work on the Pitt Meadows fire hall has ramped up with crews working towards finishing the project per the timeline.

Last week, on Aug. 6, the construction work on the fire hall reached a milestone after crews completed a large concrete pour of 300 cubic metres, including the footing for the hose tower.

The City of Pitt Meadows shared the milestone through a social media post.

The work on the fire hall began in April this year, after a groundbreaking ceremony was held on Apr. 26. The construction of the new firehall is scheduled to be completed by the summer of 2022.

The work for the three-story, 25,270 square-foot post disaster rated facility, with a four-story hose tower, four tandem bays and the city’s new emergency operations centre, has been contracted out to Jacob Bros. Construction and the project will be costing the city $12.8 million.

All the updates on the project will be continuously shared with the community through the city website and social media channels. For more information, visit pittmeadows.ca/newfirehall.

