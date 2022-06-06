Pitt Meadows firefighters host smokin’ BBQ

Firefighers from the Pitt Meadows department attend to one of the barbecues during Pitt Meadows Day celebrations on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Day was smokin’ at the annual fire department’s barbecue Saturday afternoon.

Hundreds of barbecued salmon and chicken dinners were scooped up by guests at the annual celebration, during the first in-person event since 2019.

Four off duty local 4810 members of the International Association of Fire Fighters, IAFF, career members of Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue, dusted off the department’s homemade barbecues, ones they have used for many years at the festival, and fired them up. Nine paid-on-call firefighters also volunteered their services.

Firefighters cooked up 240 half-chicken dinners and 360 salmon dinners that were served in Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall by City of Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall and city councillors.

They went through about 250 lbs of salmon or 400 fillets, said deputy fire chief Dave Biggin, adding that the amount is similar each year.

“Some years it sells out and some there is a few dozen plates left,” he said.

But, by the end of the night, all food is cooked and sold off. Some regulars stick around and buy whole salmon fillets – if there are any left over to purchase.

Firefighters with the Pitt Meadows department have been volunteering their barbecuing services at the annual community event for more than 35 years.

“After a 2 year break it was an extremely rewarding and special day for our City to be able to hold the annual Pitt Meadows Day parade and family events,” said Biggin.

“From our perspective the day was a huge success, it was safe, with no incidents to report and the weather cooperated just in time as it always does! Oddly enough though, our firefighters still managed to get soaked in the parade! It was an incredibly successful day that makes me proud to be involved in and I feel fortunate to be a member of our fire service and our City,” he continued.

“Seeing the smiles throughout the crowds says everything that needs to be said.”

