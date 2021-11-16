Pitt Meadows firefighters recognized for service to community

Firefighter Sean de Jersey was presented with the 20 Year Federal Service medal. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Six Pitt Meadows firefighters were recognized for their long-standing service to their profession at a council meeting last week.

Firefighter Sean de Jersey and Lt. Scott Kyle were both presented with the 20 Year Federal Service medal during the meeting.

Firefighter Bruce Edwards received the B.C. Long Service medal for 25 years of service, assistant fire chief Dave Saddler received the B.C. Long Service medal for 35 years, and retiring deputy fire chief Brad Perrie received a Federal Service 30 Year Bar.

The newest member of the team was also introduced at the meeting – the deputy chief of operations Bryan Vinje – who was also presented with the 20 Year Federal Service medal.

“Bryan comes to us with 20 years of service in the fire service. He is known and respected throughout the training industry. He is actually executive on the training officer board, the Association of Training Officers. He has been in North Van, most recently in Maple Ridge as the assistant chief, and when the opportunity came up as we were looking for another chief, we jumped on him and he came,” said Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson.

“His wealth of information has already been great for our team and he is fitting in quite perfectly,” added Larsson.

RELATED: Pitt Meadows fire department gets a shiny new truck

ALSO: Pitt Meadows fire hall reaches new construction milestone

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall added that he personally knows a good number of firefighters in the Maple Ridge department and that Vinje comes “highly, highly” recommended.

”I congratulate our fire chief and our CAO as able to land you as a big fish literally and figuratively, so welcome to the city, I know you have been working with us for quite a while, but we’re very, very happy to have you here as part of our fire department,” said Dingwall.

While addressing council fire chief Mike Larsson said that in total the six members have given 150 years of service and a majority of that service was volunteer. It is something they would normally recognize at their annual awards banquet, he noted, however because of the pandemic they haven’t been able to hold one for the last couple of years.

firefightersPitt Meadows

Lt. Scott Kyle were both presented with the 20 Year Federal Service medal. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Firefighter Bruce Edwards received the B.C. Long Service medal for 25 years of service. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Assistant fire chief Dave Saddler received the B.C. Long Service medal for 35 years. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)