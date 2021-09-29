Pitt Meadows firefighters shake boots for those with muscular dystrophy

Raise more than $8,000 for people living with the disorder

Pitt Meadows firefighters were outside local businesses raising money for Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Saturday. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows firefighters raised thousands in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada on Saturday during their annual boot drive.

More than 20 firefighters – a mixture of paid-on-call and career – took part in the campaign raising $8,700 for the cause.

Money from the fundraiser will go towards helping those living with muscular dystrophy, providing them with the essential services they need to live healthy, active and independent lives.

The fundraiser took place from 10-3 p.m. and firefighters could be seen outside Save On Foods, Shoppers Drug Mart, Starbucks, Tim Hortons, the B.C. Liquor Store and the Canadian Superstore.

“It’s something that is important to us,” said Pitt Meadows Fire Chief Mike Larsson of the boot drive.

“We’ve had a couple of individuals, young individuals, in the community that have come out and supported us that have muscular dystrophy,” he said. “They’ve seen the benefits of our fundraising personally.”

Jordan Wright was one of those individuals who suffered from muscular dystrophy, who passed away in 2015.

The next fundraising campaign for the Pitt Meadows Fire Department will be their food and toy drive in December in support of the Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows Christmas Hamper Society and the Friends In Need Food Bank.

• For more information on Muscular Dystrophy go to the Muscular Dystrophy Canada website at muscle.ca.