Pitt Meadows gearing up to light up again this holiday season

A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)

City of Pitt Meadows is gearing up to light up this holiday season with a Holiday Lights Tour.

The city will be hosting the tour this year again with community members decorating their homes with holiday lights and participating to be the best-lit house on the street.

“We have been receiving several inquiries about the Holiday Lights Tour, and we are excited to announce that it is back for 2021!” said the city’s notice.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge secondary students learn about overcoming discrimination

Residents will be able to submit their homes to be a part of the holiday tour map, starting Nov. 12. The voting for the best lit house will take place on the haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca website.

The city also clarified that while this information came prior to Remembrance Day, it was not intended to take away recognition from Nov. 11.

“Details for the City’s holiday events are provided to give our community time to participate in these initiatives,” the notice read.