A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)

A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows gearing up to light up again this holiday season

Residents can submit their homes starting Nov. 12

City of Pitt Meadows is gearing up to light up this holiday season with a Holiday Lights Tour.

The city will be hosting the tour this year again with community members decorating their homes with holiday lights and participating to be the best-lit house on the street.

“We have been receiving several inquiries about the Holiday Lights Tour, and we are excited to announce that it is back for 2021!” said the city’s notice.

ALSO READ: Maple Ridge secondary students learn about overcoming discrimination

Residents will be able to submit their homes to be a part of the holiday tour map, starting Nov. 12. The voting for the best lit house will take place on the haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca website.

The city also clarified that while this information came prior to Remembrance Day, it was not intended to take away recognition from Nov. 11.

“Details for the City’s holiday events are provided to give our community time to participate in these initiatives,” the notice read.

ALSO READ: Santa Claus will be making his way to Maple Ridge this year

Have a story tip? Email: priyanka.ketkar@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video celebration of Maple Ridge’s youth centre
Next story
Maple Ridge secondary students learn about overcoming discrimination

Just Posted

The City of Pitt Meadows. (File photo)
Pitt Meadows to get a deep clean up

A Bonson Rd. house light display from last year. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gearing up to light up again this holiday season

Mayor Bill Dingwall and the council celebrated the team’s provincial success. (2009 Ridge Meadows Pride Facebook/Special to The News)
City of Pitt Meadows celebrates Ridge Meadows Pride 2009s provincial championship

Mayor Bill Dingwall explained the delay in starting the council meeting on Oct. 26. (Special to The News)
People refusing to wear masks delay Pitt Meadows council meeting by an hour