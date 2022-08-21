The truck was made by Pierce Manufacturing Inc., out of Appleton, Wisconsin. (Special to The News)

The truck was made by Pierce Manufacturing Inc., out of Appleton, Wisconsin. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

The new truck is a replacement for their Freightliner FL80 Rescue truck

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue has a new fire truck.

The new apparatus called Rescue 1, a 2021 Pierce Encore Freightliner Rescue, was on display for local policians on Wednesday, Aug. 17, with fire chief Mike Larrson and assistant fire chief Dave Saddler showing off the vehicle.

“It is a tool box that is used for medical response and more importantly a piece of equipment that responds to motor vehicle accidents and rescue call outs of all types,” explained deputy chief Dave Biggin. He said typically a rescue truck has all of the required tools for auto extrication and vehicle stabilization as well as tools required for other technical rescue types.

The truck, made by Pierce Manufacturing Inc., out of Appleton, Wisconsin, cost the city $360,000.

“Built on time and on budget,” added Biggin.

The local dealer for Pierce trucks is Commercial Trucks, located in Port Kells.

It has a larger customized body and cabinets that have more capacity and are ergonomic for heavy equipment.

READ ALSO: Pitt Meadows fire responds after vehicle crashes into Esso pump

RELATED: Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue now on E-Comm

The truck will be replacing the department’s 21-year-old Freightliner FL80 Rescue truck, that Biggin said, has aged out of service.

“The new truck is based off of the original for continuity but is safer, larger, newer and will require less maintenance,” he noted.

In the coming weeks the old fire truck will be removed from service, and all of the emergency decals and identifiers will be removed and sold at public auction.

“The apparatus is meant to house many new pieces of equipment and meet our needs now and into the future as Pitt Meadows continues to grow and we add more technical rescue disciplines further down the road,” added Biggin.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Grab brunch and join the conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows fire chief Mike Larsson, city CAO Mark Roberts, and councillor Bob Meechan with the department’s new fire truck. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

Maple Ridge has two Alternate Approvial Process (AAP) bylaws involving infrastructure work. AAP assumes public approves of a project unless at least 10 per cent of electors submit written opposition on a specific form before a deadline. (Maple Ridge website)
LETTER: Maple Ridge council approval process not voter-friendly

Elliott Markillie is heading the Independent Maple Ridge elector organization that will be working to get out the vote and educate voters in the coming municipal election. They will also be endorsing candidates. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Three electoral organizations working in Maple Ridge council election

Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society is inviting the community to brunch at to be a part of the conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day. (Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society/Facebook)
Grab brunch and join the conversation for International Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge