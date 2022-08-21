Pitt Meadows gets new fire truck

The new truck is a replacement for their Freightliner FL80 Rescue truck

Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue has a new fire truck.

The new apparatus called Rescue 1, a 2021 Pierce Encore Freightliner Rescue, was on display for local policians on Wednesday, Aug. 17, with fire chief Mike Larrson and assistant fire chief Dave Saddler showing off the vehicle.

“It is a tool box that is used for medical response and more importantly a piece of equipment that responds to motor vehicle accidents and rescue call outs of all types,” explained deputy chief Dave Biggin. He said typically a rescue truck has all of the required tools for auto extrication and vehicle stabilization as well as tools required for other technical rescue types.

The truck, made by Pierce Manufacturing Inc., out of Appleton, Wisconsin, cost the city $360,000.

“Built on time and on budget,” added Biggin.

The local dealer for Pierce trucks is Commercial Trucks, located in Port Kells.

It has a larger customized body and cabinets that have more capacity and are ergonomic for heavy equipment.

The truck will be replacing the department’s 21-year-old Freightliner FL80 Rescue truck, that Biggin said, has aged out of service.

“The new truck is based off of the original for continuity but is safer, larger, newer and will require less maintenance,” he noted.

In the coming weeks the old fire truck will be removed from service, and all of the emergency decals and identifiers will be removed and sold at public auction.

“The apparatus is meant to house many new pieces of equipment and meet our needs now and into the future as Pitt Meadows continues to grow and we add more technical rescue disciplines further down the road,” added Biggin.

