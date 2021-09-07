Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (right), West Vancouver Mayor Mary-Ann Booth, and Tsawwassen First Nation Chief Ken Baird and his wife Cindy Baird tossed beanbags during Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows had presence at PNE

Hundreds of locals attended the annual summer fair in Vancouver

British Columbia’s “best attended” ticketed event returned with an in-person event after a 17-month hiatus due to COVID-19 and fair fans from across the province – including Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows – turned out in full force to what for many has become an annual tradition.

Among those who attended was Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall, who took part in the Metro Vancouver’s Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit.

This year’s PNE Fair had a smaller footprint and limited capacity to ensure a safe experience for all who attended, but it didn’t stop people from coming out, said PNE president and CEO Shelley Frost.

“To see the support of so many people who love the PNE Fair and made a special point to purchase a ticket to support this organization, and the thousands of employees as well as the extended PNE family of exhibitors and concessionaires was incredibly gratifying,” Frost said.

The Fair came to a close Monday evening as the 2021 PNE wrapped up after 15 days.

For the first time in its history guests pre-purchased date specific passes to manage daily capacities on-site and ensure a safe socially distanced experience for guests. This resulted in six sold out days, Frost explained.

“We are so thankful for B.C.’s support… With it being such an unprecedented year, we built and budgeted to break even for the fair. But given the incredible show of support from British Columbians we will do much better than that, and that will certainly help our team and organization as we continue to recover from COVID’s financial impacts.”

While the fair is over, there’s still more to come. On Monday, Sept. 13, at 6:30 p.m., the fair organizers will be drawing the name of the winner for the 2021 PNE Prize Home, which is a 3,646-square-foot West Coast modern energy-efficient house in South Surrey, just minutes away from the White Rock beaches

Mayor Bill Dingwall played a Metro Van version of Jenga, one of the games at the Air Quality and Climate Change booth at Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (right) posed with mascots Pee and Poo during Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. The program, which connected residents from across the region with local leaders, was part of the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit that wrapped up Sept. 6. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
