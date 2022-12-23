Pitt Meadows home doubles down on Christmas display

Megan Mercier collected more than a carload of toys, food, and gifts with her Christmas display at 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows. (Megan Mercier/Special to The News) Megan Mercier collected more than a carload of toys, food, and gifts with her Christmas display at 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Megan Mercier collected more than a carload of toys, food, and gifts with her Christmas display at 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows. (Megan Mercier/Special to The News) Megan Mercier (centre) gave some of the donations from her Christmas display at 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows to the Pitt Meadows firefighters as part of their Firefighters for Families campaign. (Megan Mercier/Special to The News)

One Pitt Meadows mortgage broker is kicking Christmas up a notch by creating her biggest holiday display to date.

Although Megan Mercier has been decorating her home for years now, she explained that she really wanted to make this holiday season bigger and better.

“I wanted to do something a little more fun this year,” said Mercier. “This is the first year creating a big Christmas display.”

“As a first-year display, it is not as elaborate as some light displays, but it has definitely been a labour of love. Many of the decorations have been handmade and/or handpainted. Hearing the excited reactions of the kids that walk by makes it all worthwhile.”

Part of Mercier’s display includes a large blow-up carousel, which she has to set up and take down almost every day. There are also plenty of lights, garlands, and other decorations to impress passersby.

But what the decorations might lack in complexity, they more than make up for by having a charitable element to them.

As Mercier explained, her family has contributed to local charities for years, but also decided to bump their charitableness up a notch this year.

“My family has been collecting and donating to the food bank for years but not at this level. We were able to collect a carload of toys, food, and gifts to donate this year. The donation dates have passed but I still have the donation boxes and treats out in case there are any that come in late and I will drop them off as they arrive.”

In addition to collecting donations for the Friends in Need Food Bank, Mercier and her family also gathered contributions for the Mom-to-Mom gift drive, which was hosted by Moms Gone Wild and wrapped up on Dec. 14.

Anyone who drops off additional donations by Christmas will be able to take a candy cane or chocolate, which Mercier has set out as a ‘thank you’ to those who contribute.

Seeing the response to this year’s display has given Mercier the confidence to continue her efforts for next year as well.

“I am committed to doing this display for at least three years and I’m already planning on how to make it bigger and better,” she said.

“I am already excited for what is to come next year.”

Mercier’s display can be seen by visiting 19640 Alouette Blvd. in Pitt Meadows.

ChristmasHolidaysPitt Meadows