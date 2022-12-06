Pitt Meadows honours some of its best citizens

Community Service Youth Award winner Ruby Gibb with Mayor Nicole MacDonald and John Barnes (right) who served on the awards task force. (Neil Corbett/The News) Community Service Youth Award winners Karl Estampador with Mayor Nicole MacDonald and councillors. (Neil Corbett/The News) The prestigious Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award went to Tom Hardy, seen here with Mayor Nicole MacDonald and John Barnes (right) who served on the awards task force. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Community Service Award went to Daniel Whelan. (Neil Corbett/The News) Business of the Year was won by Hollywood 3 Cinemas, and owners Moby and Rose Amarsi. (Neil Corbett/The News) The Good Neighbour Award was given to Ena d’Ambrumenil. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Five individuals and one business were honoured with a Community Service Award as part of the annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows celebrations on Friday night.

Each was called on stage and presented with a plaque during an official ceremony in the fourth year of the awards. Each year, these awards recognize outstanding contributions and achievements by individuals, organizations and businesses that help make Pitt Meadows a better place to live. The award program includes categories for youth, arts, athletics, volunteerism, businesses and volunteer organizations.

The Spirit of Pitt Meadows Award (for Outstanding Resident of the Year) recognizes overall outstanding community service, dedication, and commitment to improving the quality of life for the citizens of Pitt Meadows, and was awarded to Tom Hardy.

Hardy won the award for outstanding dedication to strengthening the community through his volunteer work with the Pitt Meadows Lions Club. He has been a Pitt Meadows Lion for over 40 years, having held all the seats, including the position of president.

The Community Service Award, which recognizes exemplary leadership and outstanding community service without regard for personal gain, was awarded to Daniel Whelan for his long-time commitment to volunteering with Ridge Meadows Hospital and Baillie House. He assists staff with daily activities, including transporting residents by wheelchair, visiting with residents, playing games, and much more.

There were two Community Service Youth Award winners, which recognizes the contributions of a youth under 18 years who has provided outstanding service to the community without regard for personal gain.

Ruby Gibb was chosen for her commitment to helping her peers at school and in the community. She volunteers with the Student Leadership Group at her school, to welcome and create connections between incoming students, and organize events. Outside of school, she has volunteered for many years as a coach at Celestina Popa Gymnastics Club.

The second youth winner was Karl Estampador. He has been a volunteer with Levra Foundation for over two years, with their Reading Beyond Borders program. Last year, he applied for a grant from Rising Youth and distributed food and care packages to 15 migrant farm workers in Pitt Meadows.

The Good Neighbour Award, which recognizes an individual’s contributions to the community through acts of kindness, went to Ena d’Ambrumenil for her dedication to helping others in her community. She has helped out at many community events in the past, including Canada Day and Christmas in Pitt Meadows. Additionally, she has volunteered with Ridge Meadows Hospice Thrift Store for many years, and is an ambassador for Alisa’s Wish.

The Business of the Year Award, recognizes a business that contributes to the overall quality of life in Pitt Meadows through community service. It was won by Hollywood 3 Cinemas for their philanthropy and commitment to the well-being of Pitt Meadows. Hollywood 3 has serviced Pitt Meadows since 2010. Located in Meadowvale shopping centre, the theatre offers second showings of blockbuster films for community members of all ages. Hollywood 3 Cinemas also often partakes in community fundraisers.

“We have the best community for a reason,” said Mayor Nicole MacDonald. “Residents go above and beyond to help their neighbours and I am so pleased to recognize these individuals for their efforts. Our Community Service Awards nominees and recipients deserve special recognition for their outstanding commitment to the well-being of our community.”

Nominations were received, reviewed and selected by the citizen-led task force including Danielle Spraggs, Gay Conn, and John Barnes.

For more information or to view past award winners, visit pittmeadows.ca/awards.