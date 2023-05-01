Pitt Meadows hosting Youth Week events starting May 1

Variety of free events coming up for youth aged 11-18

Youth week activities are happening every day this week in Pitt Meadows. (BC Youth Week Facebook/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is starting a daily schedule of BC Youth Week Activities that will run from May 1-6.

The schedule of activities includes:

May 1 Billiards Tournament, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for all skill levels

May 2 Tacos and Smash Brothers, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., offering gaming, tacos and prizes

May 3 Bake with Fatima, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., is an evening of baking

May 4 Paint Night, from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., brings creative fun and snacks

May 5 Movie Night, from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., with pizza and pop provided

May 6 Outdoor Basketball, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., where players are invited to team up and win prizes.

All of these activities are being offered free, and on a drop-in basis, at the Youth Lounge at the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre. The events are being created especially for youth aged 11 to 18 years.

BC Youth Week is a provincial celebration of youth held annually during the first week of May. It is intended as a week of fun-filled interaction and a celebration, to build a strong connection between youth and their communities.

For more local information contact Matthew Mosterd 604.460.6757 or email mmosterd@pittmeadows.ca.

For more information about youth week in BC see bcyouthweek.com