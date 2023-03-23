Pitt Meadows kids lay a smackdown on Ridge Meadows RCMP officers

Bylaw officers dropped by the Youth Lounge for an air hockey tournament

Ridge Meadows RCMP officers dropped by the Youth Lounge in Pitt Meadows on March 17 to play some games with local kids. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows children received a surprise visit from the Ridge Meadows RCMP on Friday, March 17, as several officers dropped by the Youth Lounge to play some games with the kids.

The bylaw officers engaged in some friendly but competitive matches of video games, along with an air hockey tournament, which the youth handily won.

“Thanks for letting us hang with you guys and feeding us pizza,” the Ridge Meadows RCMP posted on their social media.

This youth-centric area, which is attached to the Pitt Meadow Family Recreation Centre, features a computer room, pool tables, a foosball table, a ping pong table, music equipment, and a big screen projector.

The Youth Lounge is available to kids between the ages of 11 and 18 and is open from 2:30 to 8 p.m. on Mondays to Thursdays, 2:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Fridays, and 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturdays, with it being closed Sundays.

