Pitt Meadows library hosts Holiday Scavenger Hunt

Event to last from Nov. 29 until Dec. 19

Pitt Meadows branch of the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries has put together a Holiday Scavenger Hunt event.

The library has five of their favourite characters from holiday special hanging throughout the library. People will need to find all five and enter their submissions from Nov. 29 to Dec. 19.

To participate in the hunt, people will need to fill out a form that is available at the library for pickup.

“Tell us who is hiding where and enter to win a fabulous prize package,” said the library.

The draw for the prize will be on Dec. 20.

The library also has holiday craft kits – Holiday Take N’Make kits for older school-aged kids and contain an introduction to circuitry where kids create a Christmas tree card that lights up using LED lights and a 3V battery.

They will be also hosting a Grinch movie Trivia program on Dec. 14, from 3:30 to 4 p.m., and a Uke Jam session featuring holiday songs on Dec. 21, from 2 to 3:30 pm.

