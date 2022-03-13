Pitt Meadows library to host Tiny Art show in April

Pitt Meadows Library is hosting a Tiny Art Show in April to celebrate World Art Day. (Pitt Meadows library/Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows public library under the Fraser Valley Regional Libraries, will be hosting a Tiny Art show in honour of World Art day, all throughout the month of April.

The library will be celebrating art throw an art show with mini canvases on display.

“We have a limited number of mini canvases you can take home, paint, and return to the library to be put on display. Each canvas comes with a small wooden easel. Be sure to return them to staff at the desk before April 1st and to name your piece. We look forward to seeing what you come up with,” said the library.

People can paint, collage, or anything else they can think of on the four inch-by-four inch canvas with the small wooden easel.

The art show is open to all ages and the library will be able to give out a limited number of these easels.