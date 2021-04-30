Pitt Meadows Lions Club host drive thru hanging basket fundraiser

Baskets will be sold Saturday and Sunday at gravel lot beside rec centre.

Hanging flower baskets will be on sale for $25 each at the gravel lot beside the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre this weekend. (City of Pitt Meadows/ Twitter)

Looking for the perfect Mother’s Day gift?

Pitt Meadows Lions Club would like you to consider purchasing a hanging flower basket this weekend (May 1-2).

Club president Tom Hardy said they were trying to come up with some ways to fundraise during a difficult time.

“We thought, why can’t you shop from your car? So that’s what we’re doing,” he said.

There will be 150 baskets up for grabs, with each costing $25.

‘It’s just in time for Mother’s Day,” Hardy said.

Interested shoppers can pick up their baskets at the gravel lot next to the Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre.

“You’ll be able to drive in, look to see which basket you want, pay, and away you go,” Hardy said.

“You won’t even have to leave your car.”

Fundraising has been a challenge for the club over the last year.

“We’re really suffering,” Hardy explained.

“We had no Pitt Meadows Day, no Canada Day, no hot dog cart, no meat draw.”

He estimates the Lions Club has collected $10,000 to $15,000 less than what they ordinarily would since the pandemic.

“We’ve been really stymied,” he said.

“We raise money for the benefit of the community, and it seems we’re not able to be much of a benefit right now.”