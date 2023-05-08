Pitt Meadows man running every day in May to conquer cancer

Danny Gill, left, began his fundraising efforts in 2021 to honour the memory of his uncle, who inspired his journey to health. (BC Cancer Foundation/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows man will be taking to the treadmill to raise money for the fight against cancer.

Danny Gill is planning to run five kilometres per day throughout the entire month of May, for the BC Cancer Foundation’s Workout to Conquer Cancer, in honour of his late uncle who passed away in April 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

His uncle, Avtar Dutt, inspired Gill’s own path to recovery after Gill suffered a hamstring injury when he was in his 20’s, cutting a promising soccer carreer short. Gill went down a path of depression that led to a battle with alcohol addiction.

With support from his uncle, his wife, and family, he went into treatment and is now three and a half years sober.

“My uncle was really proud of me. He always knew I had the potential in me. And then in 2020, when I was one-year sober, he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer,” said Gill.

Weeks after the passing of his uncle, Workout to Conquer Cancer was beginning and Gill signed up for the month-long fitness fundraiser.

In 2021 he committed to running 10 kilometres a day on his treadmill and ran 310 kilometres. Over the course of the year he lost more than 50 pounds and was able to play soccer again.

In 2022 his goal was five kilometres a day, and both years combined he has raised almost $3,000 for the cause.

Every year, for inspiration, he placed a photo of his uncle in front of his treadmill.

This year Gill will be running five kilometres per day again, although, he said, after having a double hernia surger, the run will be tougher than in previous years.

He is hoping others will be inspired to do the same.

“You won’t regret it. If you can do it for one day, you’ll feel so much better and that will motivate you for the next day,” he said.

“It doesn’t have to be running. Just start with a walk around the block. It’s refreshing on your mind and your body – it’s a ripple effect.”

To support Gill go to: workouttoconquercancer.ca/participant/2813792/4174.