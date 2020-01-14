Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Boiling water evaporates instantly when thrown into the air, demonstrating just how cold it is. (Screen grab)

What happens when you throw boiling water into freezing cold air?

A man in Pitt Meadows discovered that at around -10C the water evaporates instantly.

A video of the experiment surfaced on the social media platform reddit on Tuesday.

A person with the screen name Agitatednunchuck said he flinched at the end because some of the water didn’t evaporate right away.

But responding to a comment saying he looked so happy he said, ” just a natural reaction when science is fun”.

Tonight temperatures are supposed to dive to -5C with heavy snow at times, according to Environment Canada.

The snow is expected to continue into Wednesday with a temperature of 1C.

