Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

What happens when you throw boiling water into freezing cold air?
A man in Pitt Meadows discovered that at around -10C the water evaporates instantly.
A video of the experiment surfaced on the social media platform reddit on Tuesday.
A person with the screen name Agitatednunchuck said he flinched at the end because some of the water didn’t evaporate right away.
But responding to a comment saying he looked so happy he said, ” just a natural reaction when science is fun”.
Tonight temperatures are supposed to dive to -5C with heavy snow at times, according to Environment Canada.
The snow is expected to continue into Wednesday with a temperature of 1C.
