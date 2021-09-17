Pitt Meadows, Maple Ridge government liquor stores raise thousands for wildfire victims

The Meadowtown Centre B.C. Liquor Store in Pitt Meadows raised $21,580 for victims of wildfires this past summer. (Google Maps)

Local B.C. Liquor Stores in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows have raised more than $25,000 to help victims of wildfires over the summer.

The B.C. Liquor Store in Haney raised $5,141 and the store at Meadowtown Centre in Pitt Meadows raised $21,580, thanks to the generosity of their customers.

Donations were collected from July 3 to Sept. 3 at B.C. Liquor Stores and B.C. Cannabis Stores across the province and will be given to the Canadian Red Cross.

Provincially more than $1.45 million was raised will be matched by both the Province and the federal government – who announced at the beginning of July that they would match donations to the Canadian Red Cross up to $20 million – for a total exceeding $4.35 million.

“British Columbians have shown their sense of community and generosity by making donations to the Canadian Red Cross British Columbia Fires Appeal. These donations will now be matched by the provincial and federal government – every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by wildfires,” said Selina Robinson, Minister of Finance, adding that the season has been devastating for the province.

“These funds will support people and communities as they recover and rebuild,” Robinson said.

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in B.C. communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and affected regions.

Patrick Quealey, vice-president, British Columbia and Yukon, Canadian Red Cross thanked all the customers and staff at the BC Liquor Distribution Branch for their support.

“This year’s wildfire season has impacted communities throughout the province, and every dollar allows us to deliver much-needed help, now and in the weeks and months ahead,” noted Quealey.

Blain Lawson, general manager and CEO, BC Liquor Distribution Branch, (LDB), said their thoughts are with those who lost their homes and had their lives disrupted by the wildfires.

“We are proud to be an official disaster partner of the Canadian Red Cross and are grateful to our employees for their incredible support of these important campaigns.”

There are no B.C. Cannabis Stores in either Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows.

The BCLS that raised the most throughout the campaign were:

• Penticton Plaza, raising $46,261

• Salmon Arm, raising $41,581

• Langley, raising $39,599

The top three BCCS stores were:

• Kamloops Columbia Place, raising $12,165

• Campbell River, raising $8,631

• Fort St. John, raising $5,817

The next fundraising campaign for the LDB will be in support of Food Banks BC and will run from Nov. 12-Jan. 1, 2022.

Since April 2020, BCLS and BCCS have raised more than $1,631,818 for Food Banks BC.