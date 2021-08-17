Pitt Meadows mayor to talk about local Metro Vancouver initiatives at PNE

Mayor Bill Dingwall will be at the fair on Sept. 3

Learn about the region’s critical infrastructure at the PNE this year. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is part of a new exhibit at this years Pacific National Exhibition.

Called Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong, the exhibit will showcase Metro Vancouver’s many services, projects and initiatives.

From Aug. 21 to Sept. 6, there will be interactive exhibits to inform visitors of new infrastructure projects in the region, and to teach them how Metro Vancouver monitors and maintains air quality, and about the stewardship of regional parks and greenspace.

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall will be on hand at the fair at 3 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3. He is one of 16 regional mayors, councillors, and chiefs who will be at the fair throughout the two weeks to talk about initiatives pertinent to their respective areas.

“It’s really around advocacy for the dollars that are being spent on water, sewers, liquid waste, air quality, and all that kind of thing that Metro Vancouver is responsible for,” explained Dingwall.

If asked, Dingwall said, he would like to talk about TransLink.

However, Metro Vancouver also plays a critical role in diking and flood mitigation in Pitt Meadows, noted Dingwall, in addition to owning a good number of parks and trails.

“And during COVID that’s where we saw people coming and visiting the parks and getting that outdoor experience and exercise,” he said.

Housing is another big topic.

“We were one of two chosen for a large Metro Vancouver affordable housing project,” said Dingwall. A that will be for seniors and those with disabilities and for those families having a hard time making it in today’s housing market.

“It’s really around that regional body and what they do offer to local communities,” said the mayor about Metro Vancouver, adding that Metro Vancouver does a lot that many people don’t know about.

RELATED: Fair at the PNE returning for short 2021 season in August

Guests at the exhibit will also have the opportunity to win an electric bike by visiting displays for each of Metro Vancouver’s core service areas.

“We are proud to be part of the PNE Fair this summer. It is the biggest outdoor event in our province and its return is a welcome indicator that our region is recovering from the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sav Dhaliwal, Chair of the Metro Vancouver Board of Directors.

READ MORE: Vancouver says PNE needs $8M from the province in order to survive

“The PNE Fair also serves as the perfect venue to showcase the many services that Metro Vancouver provides. For instance, the world-class tap water visitors drink while on site is treated and delivered using our regional infrastructure.”

Metro Vancouver is a federation made up of 21 municipalities, one electoral area and one treaty First Nation that collaboratively plans for and delivers regional-scale services, including, drinking water, wastewater treatment and solid waste management. The federation also regulates air quality, plans for urban growth, manages a regional parks system and provides affordable housing. The regional district is governed by a board of directors of elected officials from each local authority.

Entry to the showcase is free with PNE Fair admission. Fair tickets must be purchased in advance at pne.ca.

The showcase will be located beside the PNE Fair Amphitheatre and SuperDogs stage.

Pitt Meadows