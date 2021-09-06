Pitt Meadows Museum antiques get a fresh look with the summer student’s restoration work

Pitt Meadows Museum’s summer assistant Camryn Page transformed some of the antique farm equipment and outdoor machinery with the museum this summer.

Page, who is a fourth year philosophy major at Simon Fraser University, came to work with the museum to build on some skills and experience in research and archival work which she hopes will help her in her career pursuit of working in libraries.

Over the 10 weeks with the museum, Page worked to identify and restore antique farm machinery displayed behind the museum’s general store.

“Some of these old machines date back as early as the 1890s, and due to their age and wear, a lot of their identifying features they would have had in their prime have faded away. Luckily, a few resources have survived to make it to the Pitt Meadows Museum’s library collection or historical education websites that I could use for my research,” Page wrote.

Once Page had identified the make and model, her next step was to give the artifact a fresh life which meant a fresh coat of paint with accurate colours from its time, or closest to the original paint colour. Page deconstructed some of these artifacts to clean and paint and is hoping that her work will bring new life to these old pieces of history.

“I am very glad I decided to pause my studies for a couple of months to come to Pitt Meadows Museum and continue my learning in a whole new way. I’m also very proud to have contributed to the museum in a way that my work will have a positive effect for years,” she wrote.

The museum is now operating on its Fall hours until December. The museum will be open Wednesdays and Thursdays between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

ALSO READ: Pitt Meadows Museum Heritage Reunion Tea coming to an end

ALSO READ: Innovative immersive Billy Miner train robbery experience at museum in Maple Ridge