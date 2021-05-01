Pitt Meadows Museum Heritage Reunion Tea coming to an end.

Last one in 2022

The Pitt Meadows Museum Society had to cancel this years Heritage Reunion Tea because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (The News files)

One last Heritage Reunion Tea is being scheduled for 2022, since this year’s had to be cancelled by the Pitt Meadows Museum Society.

A spring tea has taken place for at least the last three decades, said museum curator Leslie Norman.

It started in the 1980s.

“It used to be for the pioneering residents of Pitt Meadows when they were still around,” explained Norman.

Now, she said, it’s really just for people who have some past association with the community.

People would come from all across the province to get together and talk about years past, bringing with them old photographs, documents, and all sorts of things, said Norman.

Back in the day, noted Norman, about 100 people would turn out for the tea held at Pitt Meadows Heritage Hall. Lately between 50 and 60 people would attend.

However, the city’s centennial year in 2014, 150 attended.

Last year they had to cancel it for the first time because of the COVID-19 pandemic – and again this year.

They have already scheduled the 2022 Heritage Tea – the final tea for the museum society.

The society is wrapping it up because, Norman explained, they are entering an intensive period for the museum, with the move of the buildings sometime in either 2022 or 2023. And, she said, there is simply a different dynamic around the museum.

Maple Ridge Museum, she noted, stopped holding their Heritage Tea about five years ago.

But, the society wants one last celebration.

“We don’t want it to end or wrap up because of a pandemic,” said Norman.

The final Heritage Reunion Tea is scheduled from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at the Old Heritage Hall at 12460 Harris Rd. in Pitt Meadows.

