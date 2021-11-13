Pitt Meadows museum offers holiday-themed Museum Sundays

The theme this month “Fall into Winter”. (THE NEWS/files)

The craft kits will be available every Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m.

Pitt Meadows museum has unveiled its holidays-special November theme for Museum Sundays and is calling it “Fall into Winter”.

“This month we’re planning to “Fall into Winter” and have some crafts that slowly ramp us up into the holiday spirit,” wrote the museum.

The Christmas craft kits and a space to do the crafts is offered by the museum from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sundays.

The museum had their first kit offered on Nov. 7 called Gnome in Your Home, where participants were provided with supplies to make little gnome friends.

For Nov. 14, the theme is Unravel a Doll where people will get a chance to create a little yarn doll and decorate it.

For the next two Sundays, the theme is Deck the Halls and Putz Houses and O’Christmas Tree.

Details on all the Sunday offerings can be found on the museum’s website.

The museum is also bringing back their very popular Victorian Christmas Craft kits from last year and more details will be available at the end of November.