Pitt Meadows museum to kick-off Holiday season with tree decoration

Pitt Meadows museum is inviting people to come in and decorate their Christmas tree.

The museum will be opening its doors on Nov. 21 from 1 to 4 p.m. and people can come in and decorate, craft and even make Putz houses.

“Starting with our Deck the Halls program on November 21st, we go full swing into the holiday spirit. During our open hours we will be offering a Christmas look and find and some small traditional Christmas items (like pomander and popcorn stringing) for you to take part in. Come inside and enjoy the Museum in all its Christmas splendour!” said the museum.

The museum will not ask for a vaccine passport but they do enforce mask mandates, as well as do contact tracing.

This year, the museum’s Victorian Christmas kits will also be offered. The kits include candle making, scavenger hunt, a booklet full of Christmas tutorials for butter making, illuminations, etc.

To pre-order, people can email the museum at pittmuse@telus.net and let us them know how many kits they require, along with their name. People can also call at 604-465-4322. The museum however prefers an email request so that they don’t miss it.

Pick up dates for the kits start Dec. 1 on Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundats from 1 to 4 p.m.

To find out the other things the museum is doing for the holidays, people can visit: https://www.pittmeadowsmuseum.com/muse-news/home-for-the-holidays

