Pitt Meadows park undergoes a clearing and cleaning

Volunteers cleaned out MacLean Park of invasive plants and garbage on Saturday, May 28. (Special to The News)

Dozens of people gathered at a Pitt Meadows park to rid the property of invasive species last Saturday.

There were 34 participants who took part in the invasive species removal event on Saturday, May 28, at MacLean Park organized by the Lower Mainland Greet Team.

Participants ranged in age, background, and experience levels.

Together volunteers removed 8.5 cubic metres of Himalayan blackberry, English ivy and common periwinkle from the area.

“(The) equivalent to the volume of 53 bathtubs,” said Lower Mainland Green Team program manager Ashton Kerr.

They also removed garbage from the area including scrap metal and a car battery.

Former Pitt Meadows mayor and park namesake Don MacLean also joined in the efforts.

Out of all the participants, 28 were first time visitors to the park and for 18 volunteers, it was their first time removing invasive plants.

“Invasive plants overtake and crowd out native plants, reducing biodiversity and ecosystem resilience (which is especially important as we face climate change). By removing these invasive plants, we are freeing up space for native plants to grow and thrive, which will improve the health and the function of this natural area for all living beings,” explained a blog on the Green Team website.

The cleanup was run in partnership with the City of Pitt Meadows and Green Teams of Canada.

Volunteers were rewarded with fresh watermelon and snacks and also a gift donated by one of the many supporting businesses including: coconut lip balm from Green Beaver; biodegradable dog poop bags from EarthRated; Swedish dish cloths from Swedethings; fair trade and organic chocolate from Camino; tealight candles from Honey Candles; and West Coast seeds.

“Thanks to the City’s financial support and direction, we are empowering communities to come together to take care of each other and the environment. This was our very first activity with the City of Pitt Meadows, and we look forward to running more together to achieve our collective goals – including a possible replanting of this site,” noted Kerr.

The Green Team was founded by Lyda Salatian in 2011, that became a charity in 2013. Salatian is currently the executive director of the charity.

Businesses wanting to donate sustainable or eco-friendly rewards, or provide in-kind to the Green Team, are asked to contact Kerr at ashton@greenteamscanada.ca.

