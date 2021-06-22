Pitt Meadows plans to observe Canada Day

The City of Pitt Meadows is inviting the public to a place of reflection at the Rising Spirit Eagle, beside the Katzie First Nation flag in Spirit Square. (The News files)

The City of Pitt Meadows is planning a Canada Day that acknowledges the tragic discovery of a unreported grave at the Kamloops Indian Residential School.

“Many of us are thinking of our indigenous friends, families, and neighbours at this time and struggling to find the balance between celebrating the strengths of our nation while considering the mistakes of our past and our hope for a better future,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

A city press release said the city acknowledges Canada Day feels sombre this year, and may be difficult for some in our community, especially in light of the atrocities discovered at former residential schools across Canada. The city is offering a variety of artistic and cultural experiences for residents that focus on recognizing cultural diversity, reflecting on Canada’s history and taking time to pause and contemplate.

“We encourage residents to use this opportunity to gain a greater understanding of our history and heritage and to participate in a number of family-friendly activities throughout the summer,” said the mayor. “City staff have organized several activities including a scavenger hunt, chalk art challenge, and provided a place for reflection.”

This year’s Canada Day activities include:

• A Place of Reflection – The city has established a place for contemplation at the Rising Spirit Eagle, beside the Katzie First Nation flag in Spirit Square, and encourages residents to take a moment on Canada Day to come and reflect on who they are as a Canadian, what they want the country to stand for, and how they can be a part of that change. Residents are asked to adhere to public health orders.

• Canada Day Kits – include items such as: Freezies, bubbles, Frisbees, Canada Day flags, temporary tattoos, complete sets of craft supplies for a Canada Day inspired craft, chalk for the Chalk Art Challenge and the first clue to the Canada Day Scavenger Hunt! Locally made orange hearts will also be included. They can be placed in windows in memory of the children who lost their lives in residential schools. Kits will be available for pick up at the recreation centre between June 28 and 30, while quantities last. No registration required.

• Chalk Art Challenge – participants can sharpen their chalk and hit the sidewalks, driveways or any safe concrete areas around town to create some artwork. Residents can send in a photo of their work to be shared on social media. A photo gallery on the city website will also display submissions.

• Self-Guided Scavenger Hunt – these adventures have become a popular part of city events during COVID-19. Clues will be available in the Canada Day Kits, or hidden around town and will focus on history, as well as knowledge of local destinations and businesses.

• Artists In our Parks – the city is launching the summer season of the Artists in our Parks program featuring local musicians, visual artists and performers all creating in real time in parks throughout the community. Keep an eye out for our roaming chalk artist who will be doing temporary installations throughout different neighbourhoods.

