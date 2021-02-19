Pitt Meadows politicians sport pink shirts to spread anti-bullying message

City of Maple Ridge encourages city hall employees to wear pink on Feb. 24

Pitt Meadows city council members wear pink shirts to promote a message of anti-bullying. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

For an anti-bullying campaign to work, the message must be strong from the top.

The elected leaders of Pitt Meadows made their position clear by donning pink shirts during their Feb. 9 virtual council meeting.

Mayor Bill Dingwall said treating others with kindness, compassion, and respect is important for the well-being of the entire community.

“This past year has taught us all the importance of being supportive of one another and lifting each other up whenever possible,” he said.

“Pitt Meadows is proud to support initiatives like Pink Shirt Day.”

City council is planning on wearing pink shirts again during their Zoom meeting on Feb. 23.

The City of Maple Ridge will also be observing the day by encouraging staff members to wear pink on Feb. 24.

City spokesperson Mick Ramos said due to COVID-19 protocols, they will not be taking a group picture, but employees wearing pink, at city hall or at home, will be invited to submit a photo of themselves via email to the human resources team.

It is also suggested they perform a “Pay It Forward” deed, to get into the spirit of spreading kindness and goodwill.