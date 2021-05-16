Pitt Meadows presentation helps residents prep for emergencies

People can sign up in advance for the Tuesday event

Pitt Meadows residents can take part in a free online emergency preparedness presentation on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Sign up in advance. (Pitt Meadows graphic)

Residents are invited to take part in a Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness virtual presentation on Tuesday evening.

It’s free to take part. Register by emailing emo@pittmeadows.ca or calling 604-460-6713.

Prepare yourself! Register for our virtual Intro to Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness (NEPP) May 18, 7-8:30pm. It's FREE, register by emailing emo@pittmeadows.ca or calling 604.460.6713 (late registrations accepted). Learn more: https://t.co/MJ6xVGH63F pic.twitter.com/YLXiCSyNJb — citypittmeadows (@citypittmeadows) May 10, 2021

The May 18 presentation runs 7 to 8:30 p.m.

These workshops will equip residents with the necessary information so that they can plan ahead and take care of themselves and their neighbours during a catastrophic event.

During a significant emergency or disaster, first responders and emergency services are typically occupied dealing with crises so people are encouraged to learn to be prepared for disasters so they can sustain themselves for at least the first 72 hours.

.

• READ MORE: Local food bank seeks storage for emergency preparedness goods

• READ MORE: 3 tips to be better prepared for emergencies