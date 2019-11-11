Brett Marotto, a paramedic with the B.C. Ambulance Service and his 20-month-old son Benjamin lay a poppy by the Pitt Meadows cenotaph following the Remembrance Day Ceremony on Monday. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

Pitt Meadows remembers

Ceremony held in Spirit Square Monday morning

Thousands packed Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows on Monday to pay tribute to Canadian veterans.

A reading of In Flanders Fields, a poem written by John McCrae during the First World War, started off the ceremony followed by the annual parade to the cenotaph.

The singing of the national anthem took place and Reverend Sue Rodgers said a prayer.

The Last Post was played followed by two minutes of silence.

Finally wreaths were laid around the cenotaph by members of the community.

 

