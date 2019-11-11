Pitt Meadows remembers

Thousands packed Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows on Monday to pay tribute to Canadian veterans.

A reading of In Flanders Fields, a poem written by John McCrae during the First World War, started off the ceremony followed by the annual parade to the cenotaph.

The singing of the national anthem took place and Reverend Sue Rodgers said a prayer.

The Last Post was played followed by two minutes of silence.

Finally wreaths were laid around the cenotaph by members of the community.

