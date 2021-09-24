Pitt Meadows residents come out ‘For the love of Trees’

A family planting a native plant at the City’s park restoration area in Hoffman Park. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News) City’s Green Leadership Team set up in the lobby of city hall. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News) Several people planted the native plants and shrubs at the designated restoration area. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News) City’s park restoration area in Hoffman Park. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows celebrated National Tree Day by planting native plants, shrubs and ferns.

The city hosted an event called ‘For the Love of Trees’ to recognize and celebrate National Tree Day on Sept. 22 wherein the city’s Green Leadership team set up a booth with a variety of plants in the lobby of the city hall, said Jennifer Sundram of the city.

”We gave away approximately 250 native plants, shrubs and ferns. Many of these were planted in our restoration site at Hoffmann Park. The remaining trees will be planted in green spaces throughout the city by our Parks staff,” she said, adding that the city distributed native plants as they thrive naturally in Pitt Meadows and do not require much other than a place to grow.

Several families and individuals came out to the event that ran from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., to collect the free plants, and made their mark for the tree day.

“We are looking forward to watching these plants take root and grow, providing many benefits to our community for years to come,” said Sundram.

Last year, the city had done its first ‘For the Love of Trees’ event in which they distributed almost 300 seedlings to the community on Valentine’s Day.

