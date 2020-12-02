Pitt Meadows residents compete for best holiday lights display

This Santa’s workshop display on 117A Ave. in Pitt Meadows is one of many wonderful stops on the holiday lights tour. (Special to The News)This Santa’s workshop display on 117A Ave. in Pitt Meadows is one of many wonderful stops on the holiday lights tour. (Special to The News)
A luminous North Pole homage graces a Bonson Rd. house in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)A luminous North Pole homage graces a Bonson Rd. house in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a contest to see which one of its residents can decorate their house in the most festive manner.

Participants have been doing their best to show off their holiday spirit by festooning their property with hundreds of twinkling bulbs, and all the Christmas trimmings and ornaments they can buy, or craft.

To make it something all can enjoy, the city has provided a map on their website which shows all the competing houses, so families can take a tour of Pitt Meadows and vote on their favourites.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 20 and a winner – who will have bragging rights for the next year – will be announced the following day.

READ MORE: GLOW Maple Ridge celebrates second year

Pitt Meadows’ manager of culture and recreation, Carlene McDowell, said city councillors must have been prescient when they came up with the idea for the contest.

“It was pitched last November,” she said, “But it was a bit late to start planning it, so they said we’ll do it next year.

“Now, with the world events that have transpired, it’s become a perfect physically-distant Christmas activity.”

The city posted about the contest on their website and social media pages in early November, so people could be aware it was happening, and put on their thinking caps to come up with some fun decoration plans.

“Now we have 28 houses that are part of the tour,” McDowell said, “So we’re super excited about that.”

The contest began on November 30, and participants are welcome to add more lights as days go by.

McDowell said it is too early to list front runners, but noted there has already been a few votes for each property taking part.

Viewers are advised to do their own self-guided tours at their own pace, and then vote on the best at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca

The city is also holding an ugly Christmas sweater contest this year too.

Anyone with festively hideous garb, can submit a photo to events@pittmeadows.ca before Dec. 18.

“We’re trying to collect photos of people in their sweaters and we will be publishing a slide show on Christmas Eve,” McDowell said.

“We’re trying to have as many physically-distant activities as possible to keep the spirit bright.”


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ChristmasPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BC SPCA’s horse-rescue program offers equine intervention

Just Posted

This Santa’s workshop display on 117A Ave. in Pitt Meadows is one of many wonderful stops on the holiday lights tour. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows residents compete for best holiday lights display

City provides map to lit houses and asks onlookers to vote for their favourites

Max Rafuse waves to well-wishers from his front porch during a drive-by birthday celebration. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Maple Ridge man celebrates 99th birthday in COVID-19 fashion

A 10-metre-long sign adorned the front lawn of the house wishing Max Rafuse a happy birthday

Alouette Heights.
Shelter advocates speak out against guest ban

Puts residents of Maple Ridge supportive housing at risk of overdose says Red Braid Alliance

RE/MAX is predicting Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to be among the hottest real estate markets in the Lower Mainland in 2021. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows predicted to be hot real estate markets

RE/MAX 2021 outlook optimistic for B.C.

Flori Chaykowski of the Chamber of Commerce. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Shopping local more important than ever: Chamber

Pandemic putting small businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows at risk

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
834 new cases, 12 new COVID-19 deaths as B.C. works on immunization strategy

That brings the total death toll to 469

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s coronavirus situation at the legislature, Nov. 30, 2020. (B.C. government)
Hockey team brought COVID-19 back from Alberta, B.C. doctor says

Dr. Bonnie Henry pleads for out-of-province travel to stop

B.C. Premier John Horgan on a conference call with religious leaders from his B.C. legislature office, Nov. 18, 2020, informing them in-person church services are off until further notice. (B.C. government)
B.C. tourism relief coming soon, Premier John Horgan says

Industry leaders to report on their urgent needs next week

Delta police are investigating after a vehicle drove through a barrier on the ferry ramp and crashed to the ground below at the BC Ferries terminal in Tsawwassen on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chrissybabe1973/Twitter)
Pickup truck crashes through barrier, falls off ramp at Tsawwassen ferry terminal

Police say cause of the crash is not yet known

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

An RCMP cruiser looks on as a military search and rescue helicopter winds down near Bridesville, B.C. Tuesday, Dec. 1. Photo courtesy of RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey
B.C. Mountie, suspect airlifted by Canadian Armed Forces from ravine after foot chase

Military aircraft were dispatched from Comox, B.C., say RCMP

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Suspect tries to thwart police in Abbotsford with false 911 call about men with guns

Man twice sped away from officers and then tried to throw them off his trail

An 18-year old male southern resident killer whale, J34, is stranded near Sechelt in 2016. A postmortem examination suggests he died from trauma consistent with a vessel strike. (Photo supplied by Paul Cottrell, Fisheries and Oceans Canada)
“We can do better” — human the leading cause of orca deaths: study

B.C. research reveals multitude of human and environmental threats affecting killer whales

A logo for Netflix on a remote control is seen in Portland, Ore.,Aug. 13, 2020. Experts in taxation and media say a plan announced Monday by the government will ultimately add to the cost of digital services and goods sold by foreign companies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Jenny Kane
‘Netflix tax’ for digital media likely to raise prices for consumers, experts say

The government says Canadian companies already collect those taxes when they make digital sales

Most Read