Pitt Meadows residents compete for best holiday lights display

This Santa’s workshop display on 117A Ave. in Pitt Meadows is one of many wonderful stops on the holiday lights tour. (Special to The News) A luminous North Pole homage graces a Bonson Rd. house in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows is hosting a contest to see which one of its residents can decorate their house in the most festive manner.

Participants have been doing their best to show off their holiday spirit by festooning their property with hundreds of twinkling bulbs, and all the Christmas trimmings and ornaments they can buy, or craft.

To make it something all can enjoy, the city has provided a map on their website which shows all the competing houses, so families can take a tour of Pitt Meadows and vote on their favourites.

Voting will remain open until Sunday, Dec. 20 and a winner – who will have bragging rights for the next year – will be announced the following day.

Pitt Meadows’ manager of culture and recreation, Carlene McDowell, said city councillors must have been prescient when they came up with the idea for the contest.

“It was pitched last November,” she said, “But it was a bit late to start planning it, so they said we’ll do it next year.

“Now, with the world events that have transpired, it’s become a perfect physically-distant Christmas activity.”

The city posted about the contest on their website and social media pages in early November, so people could be aware it was happening, and put on their thinking caps to come up with some fun decoration plans.

“Now we have 28 houses that are part of the tour,” McDowell said, “So we’re super excited about that.”

The contest began on November 30, and participants are welcome to add more lights as days go by.

McDowell said it is too early to list front runners, but noted there has already been a few votes for each property taking part.

Viewers are advised to do their own self-guided tours at their own pace, and then vote on the best at haveyoursaypittmeadows.ca

The city is also holding an ugly Christmas sweater contest this year too.

Anyone with festively hideous garb, can submit a photo to events@pittmeadows.ca before Dec. 18.

“We’re trying to collect photos of people in their sweaters and we will be publishing a slide show on Christmas Eve,” McDowell said.

“We’re trying to have as many physically-distant activities as possible to keep the spirit bright.”



