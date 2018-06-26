(THE NEWS/files)

Pitt Meadows Spirit Square packed with activities for Canada Day

Canada Day celebration runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pitt Meadows Spirit Square will be packed with fun activities for the family for Canada Day celebrations on Sunday.

Canada Day kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Lions Club pancake breakfast that runs until 10:30 a.m., $5 for adults and $3 for those 12 and under.

Main stage performances also get going at 8 a.m. with 5 On a String. From 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Beauty Shop Dolls take to the stage. At 10:30 a.m. will be the official Canada Day program and cake.

At 11:30 a.m., Joe Cool will perform, then at 12:45 will be Playlist Band.

Kids Stage Performances begin at 9 a.m. with Peter G-G’s “Let’s Make a Song.” At 10 a.m. will be the Lili-Kayy Magic Show, with Bunny. At 11:30 a.m. will be Mr. I and the Rainbow Singers. At 12:30 p.m. will be Once Upon a Time, with Janina Russell.

Cedar Valley K9 will be doing a fun dog demonstrations from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a Canada Day dog competition for best dressed, biggest, smallest and best trick. To register you dog, email jfoss@pittmeadows.bc.ca ahead of time or between 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on site.

Leghorn Ranch will be offering complimentary pony rides from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

At noon the famous watermelon eating contest is back by popular demand.

A free photo booth will be set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with O’Canada props.

Kite aerialist Tristan Underwood, who recently performed on Canada’s Got Talent, will be be on site.

 

