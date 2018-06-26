Pitt Meadows Spirit Square packed with activities for Canada Day

Pitt Meadows Spirit Square will be packed with fun activities for the family for Canada Day celebrations on Sunday.

Canada Day kicks off at 8 a.m. with the Lions Club pancake breakfast that runs until 10:30 a.m., $5 for adults and $3 for those 12 and under.

Main stage performances also get going at 8 a.m. with 5 On a String. From 9:15 a.m. to 10:15 a.m., Beauty Shop Dolls take to the stage. At 10:30 a.m. will be the official Canada Day program and cake.

At 11:30 a.m., Joe Cool will perform, then at 12:45 will be Playlist Band.

Kids Stage Performances begin at 9 a.m. with Peter G-G’s “Let’s Make a Song.” At 10 a.m. will be the Lili-Kayy Magic Show, with Bunny. At 11:30 a.m. will be Mr. I and the Rainbow Singers. At 12:30 p.m. will be Once Upon a Time, with Janina Russell.

Cedar Valley K9 will be doing a fun dog demonstrations from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. There will be a Canada Day dog competition for best dressed, biggest, smallest and best trick. To register you dog, email jfoss@pittmeadows.bc.ca ahead of time or between 8 a.m. and 9:15 a.m. on site.

Leghorn Ranch will be offering complimentary pony rides from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

At noon the famous watermelon eating contest is back by popular demand.

A free photo booth will be set up from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. with O’Canada props.

Kite aerialist Tristan Underwood, who recently performed on Canada’s Got Talent, will be be on site.