Pitt Meadows spring street sweeping starting today

Crews will be doing full spring sweep April 11-15

City crews will be cleaning the streets in Pitt Meadows for the full spring sweep. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows wants residents to be aware that a full spring sweeping of streets will be taking place.

From April 11 to 15 city crews would like residents to have vehicles, basketball hoops, and other items removed from curbside to allow workers to clean effectively.

Main routes are maintained once every month, and a full sweep of all streets is done in the spring, summer and fall.

Street sweeping is scheduled to take place on opposite days to garbage and recycling/organics pick-up.

The city has posted an approximate schedule for street sweeping at pittmeadows.ca/city-services/transportation-utilities/transportation/street-sweeping-schedule.

For more information call 604-465-2434.

