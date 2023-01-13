Pitt Meadows square dance club looking for dancers

John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)

Town ‘n’ Country Dancers are looking for new members to do si do on Friday nights.

The club, that has been in the community for more than 30 years, offers both modern square and round dancing.

Modern social round dancing is choreographed and cued ballroom dancing that progresses in a circular pattern, counter-clockwise around the dance floor.

Round dancing differs from free-style ballroom dancing in that each round dance has been fully choreographed ahead of time, and a “cuer” or leader at the front of the ballroom tells the dancers, as they dance, what steps to do so all the dancers on the floor are dancing the same steps at the same time.

“It’s great fun,” said Lucille Lysne, with the club.

“You are doing different moves and it’s challenging. You have to have your wits about you,” she said.

Anyone wanting to try their feet at square dancing are welcome to take beginners lessons from 7-9 p.m. starting Friday, Jan. 13, at Pitt Meadows United Church, 12109 Harris Road, at the corner of Ford Road. The full session runs 13 weeks and costs $8 per person per lesson.

Both couples and singles are welcome, any age, and casual dress.

People can also start the following week, Friday, Jan. 20, however, new dancer coordinator Peter Lysne, said if people start the third week in it will be a bit more challenging to catch up – but still possible.

For more information call 604-380-0130 or email lvlysne@shaw.ca.

Or go to mapleridge.squaredance.bc.ca.

