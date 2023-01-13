John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)

John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows square dance club looking for dancers

Beginners classes starting Friday, Jan. 13 and 20

Town ‘n’ Country Dancers are looking for new members to do si do on Friday nights.

The club, that has been in the community for more than 30 years, offers both modern square and round dancing.

Modern social round dancing is choreographed and cued ballroom dancing that progresses in a circular pattern, counter-clockwise around the dance floor.

Round dancing differs from free-style ballroom dancing in that each round dance has been fully choreographed ahead of time, and a “cuer” or leader at the front of the ballroom tells the dancers, as they dance, what steps to do so all the dancers on the floor are dancing the same steps at the same time.

“It’s great fun,” said Lucille Lysne, with the club.

“You are doing different moves and it’s challenging. You have to have your wits about you,” she said.

READ MORE: Town ‘n’ Country celebrating 30 years of calling and cueing in Maple Ridge

ALSO: Square dancers celebrate another July 1 with community

Anyone wanting to try their feet at square dancing are welcome to take beginners lessons from 7-9 p.m. starting Friday, Jan. 13, at Pitt Meadows United Church, 12109 Harris Road, at the corner of Ford Road. The full session runs 13 weeks and costs $8 per person per lesson.

Both couples and singles are welcome, any age, and casual dress.

People can also start the following week, Friday, Jan. 20, however, new dancer coordinator Peter Lysne, said if people start the third week in it will be a bit more challenging to catch up – but still possible.

For more information call 604-380-0130 or email lvlysne@shaw.ca.

Or go to mapleridge.squaredance.bc.ca.

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgePitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge duo release first children’s book

Just Posted

City hall plans a new Fern Crescent roundabout. (City of Maple Ridge/Special to The News)
City of Maple Ridge plans planting after work along Fern Crescent

John Corrigan is the caller and teacher at Town ‘n’ Country Dancers. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows square dance club looking for dancers

A local resident is suggesting that people try to spare a few dollars each month to support Ridge Meadows Hospital. (The News files)
LETTER: Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, can you spare a few bucks a month to support local hospital?

Cythera Transition House Society supports women and children who are suffering through abusive relationships and will be accepting household donations to help these victims. (Blackpress file)
Victims of domestic abuse seek household items at Maple Ridge donation drive