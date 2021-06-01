Pitt Meadow Proud campaign starts June 1. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows starts new campaign to showcase community pride

Pitt Meadows Proud will run from June until the end of October

The City of Pitt Meadows wants to build community pride in its residents.

On Tuesday, June 1, it is launching a new campaign, Pitt Meadows Proud, which will aim to celebrate the aspects of the city that make it a great place to live, work, play and visit.

“Pitt Meadows has much to be proud of,” said Mayor Bill Dingwall.

“Where else can you go kayaking, golfing, berry picking, shopping, and hiking in one day, within minutes from home? ’Pitt Meadows Proud’ is our strategic vision. We encourage everyone to share and celebrate their community pride.”

READ MORE: City’s new vision: Pitt Meadows Proud

READ MORE: Pitt Meadows day will be celebrated virtually again

The campaign will run until the end of October, during which the city invites people to share stories, places, photos and videos of what makes them Pitt Meadows Proud at pittmeadowsproud.ca, where they will be displayed for the community to enjoy.

Participants can pin their favourite local places on a map, post photos and videos, and share stories and memories of Pitt Meadows. Weekly prizes will be awarded to random submissions in the form of $50 gift cards to local businesses, restaurants and shops. There is no limit to the number of submissions, which will also be featured on the city’s social media channels.

“Despite the challenges of the last year throughout the pandemic, the true spirit of Pitt Meadows has continued to shine from residents in the form of neighbours helping neighbours, inspiring public art, and support for local businesses and front-line workers,” said Chief Administrative Officer Mark Roberts.

“Everyone is craving positivity right now and we want to encourage residents to keep sharing their stories and memories during this campaign.”

The campaign will feature a video of Pitt Meadows mayor, Bill Dingwall sharing what makes him Pitt Meadows Proud. Watch for the mayor’s video and future campaign content on the city’s social media channels.

Most Read