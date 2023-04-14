Davie Jones Elementary student Peyten Cummings gives a speech after receiving the 2022 ALS Society BC Leader of Tomorrow Award. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows student recognized by BC ALS Society

Peyten Cummings received society’s BC Leadow of Tomorrow Award

A Pitt Meadows student has been recognized for her volunteerism and leadership.

Peyten Cummings, a 13-year-old Pitt Meadows resident, was awarded the 2022 ALS Society of BC Leader of Tomorrow Award.

The award recognizes the initiatives or efforts undertaken by youth under the age of 25, who during the past calendar year, supported the Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Society of BC, ALS Society, by fundraising, advocacy, public awareness, or going above and beyond to care for an individual living with ALS by providing assistance, companionship and support.

“For the past two years, Peyten has volunteered for the day with her mom at our golf tournament,” explained Wendy Toyer, executive director of ALS Society of British Columbia.

“Her vivacious personality is magnetic. All 144 golfers who passed through her station could not say no to her,” noted Toyer.

Toyer was referring to the ALS Golf Tournament in Hope where, in 2021, Peyton worked the Beat the Pro hole, encouraging golfers to participate and donate to the cause. She raised $410.

MLA Todd Stone, who golfed in the tournament, was so impressed by Peyten’s self-confidence and leadership he invited her to join him at the podium to be acknowledged at the post tournament dinner reception.

Then, in 2022, Peyten worked at one of the four Par 3 Poker Holes with her mom where a collective total of $1,300 was raised.

READ MORE: Sands took on ALS with positivity

“Congratulations Peyten on your leadership award,” said Toyer.

Peyten’s award was presented at a Celebration of Volunteerism and Service ceremony hosted by the ALS Society of BC on Tuesday, April 11th, 2023.

ALS is also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, and it is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects a person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere.

ALSO RELATED: Longest surviving person with ALS to be part of B.C. campaign walk

Typically after the initial diagnosis, a person is immobilized within two to five years, and there is no known cause or cure.

ALS BC was founded in 1981 by Dr. Andrew Eisen, to meet the physical and emotional needs of people living with ALS and their caregivers. The society’s mission is to cure ALS through funding research, while advocating for and supporting people living with ALS.

Davie Jones Elementary student Peyten Cummings is the recipient of the 2022 ALS Society BC Leader of Tomorrow Award. (Special to The News)
