Pitt Meadows students celebrate the French culture

Students at Pitt Meadows Elementary School spent a week celebrating all things French.

From March 7-11 students enjoyed various activities and foods in honour of La semaine de la Francophone.

The week started with a virtual assembly and finished up with relay races and a parade.

During the week food trucks served crepes, students listened to French music and watched French movies, and participated in a French-themed outdoor picnic that was donated by the school’s PAC. They also played French bingo.

La Francophone is celebrated around the world every year during the month of March with the goal of celebrating the French culture and getting together with others and sharing.

