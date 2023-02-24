Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)

The Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for art submissions for their second annual Tiny Art Show.

Starting March 1, those interested can pickup a free 4×4 inch canvas from the library. The canvas can be painted or turned into a collage and then returned to the library before April 1 to be part of the display.

All ages are welcome, but supplies are limited.

Art will be on display throughout April.

Opening night of the Tiny Art Show will be Thursday, April 6.

We’re looking for art submissions for our Second Annual Tiny Art Show! Starting March 1st, pick up a 4×4 canvas from the library. Return it before April 1st to be part of our display. All ages welcome. Supplies are limited. Opening night of the Tiny Art Show will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Pitt Meadows Public Library is located at 200-12099 Harris Road.

For more information call 604-465-4113.

READ MORE: City of Pitt Meadows looking for local art to put on street banners

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Art Gallery to remain open until Sunday

Pitt Meadows