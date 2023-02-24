Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)

Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Canvases available at library

The Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for art submissions for their second annual Tiny Art Show.

Starting March 1, those interested can pickup a free 4×4 inch canvas from the library. The canvas can be painted or turned into a collage and then returned to the library before April 1 to be part of the display.

All ages are welcome, but supplies are limited.

Art will be on display throughout April.

Opening night of the Tiny Art Show will be Thursday, April 6.

We’re looking for art submissions for our Second Annual Tiny Art Show! Starting March 1st, pick up a 4×4 canvas from the library. Return it before April 1st to be part of our display. All ages welcome. Supplies are limited. Opening night of the Tiny Art Show will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6.

Pitt Meadows Public Library is located at 200-12099 Harris Road.

For more information call 604-465-4113.

READ MORE: City of Pitt Meadows looking for local art to put on street banners

ALSO: Pitt Meadows Art Gallery to remain open until Sunday

Have a story tip? Email: cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Government grant to support up to five new positions at Foundry in Maple Ridge
Next story
Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

Arts and crafts was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists

Last week’s Save-On-Foods ad in The News.
LETTER: Appreciating blast from past

A screen shot from the video shows a cow being prodded. (Screen grab from video)
Complaint against Pitt Meadows slaughterhouse after video surfaces of alleged animal cruelty