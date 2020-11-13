Pitt Meadows to celebrate the holiday season in month-long event

Lights decorate Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)

The City of Pitt Meadows will be welcoming Christmas this year with a month-long celebration.

Instead of a single event, the city will be hosting a variety of fun activities and events for the entire family to enjoy throughout December.

Events include: a holiday light tour and contest; a holiday art and artisan pop-up shop; a Christmas display at Spirit Square; virtual visits with Santa Claus; weekly online holiday crafts; and an ugly Christmas sweater slideshow.

“While our popular annual Christmas in Pitt Meadows event has been cancelled due to COVID, we have an exciting line up of family-friendly and safe events for our residents to enjoy throughout December,” said Mark Roberts, City of Pitt Meadows CAO.

All donations from Santa Claus Zoom calls and letters will go to the Friends In Need Food Bank, added Roberts, reminding residents that the CP Holiday Train has been cancelled this year, where a bulk of donations to the local charity typically come from over the holiday season.

“As a result, the City has found creative ways to support this vital community partner,” he said.

Mayor Bill Dingwall is excited about this years plans.

“Staff have organized some creative and fun activities to make this holiday season the brightest one yet,” he said.

The holiday light tour and contest will start Nov. 30 and run until Jan. 3 where homes across the city will light up their front lawns. Then participants will be able to vote for their favourite light display. A map and voting information will be available online starting November 30.

Pitt Meadows Art Gallery will host the Holiday Art and Artisan Pop-Up Shop that will have unique handmade local treasures made by more than 40 local artists and artisans. The exhibit opens in person on Nov. 14, and will run until Jan. 17. It can also be viewed online at pittmeadows.ca/virtualgallery.

There will be a Christmas display at Spirit Square where families can enjoy festive decorations, lights, and the Spirit Square Christmas Tree. The free, family-oriented activity will allow for physical distancing, and will run throughout December.

Children can enjoy a five minute ZOOM call or receive a letter from Santa Claus. Registration is required. Fee is by donation to the Friends In Need Food Bank.

A new holiday craft will be posted on the city’s website each week for children of all ages.

Finally residents can send in a photo of their favourite ugly Christmas sweater to events@pittmeadows.ca. Submissions will be included in a virtual community slideshow that will be shared Christmas Eve on social media.

Pitt Meadows Family Recreation Centre will also be accepting donations for the Friends In Need Food Bank from November 30 to December 17. Most needed items include: canned foods; infant formula and baby foods; diapers; personal hygiene products; and bathroom tissue.

Visit pittmeadows.ca/christmas for more information.

