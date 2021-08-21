Emergency kit items. (Black Press Media file)

Pitt Meadows to host free neighbourhood emergency preparedness workshops

Workshops to start in September and last until December

City of Pitt Meadows is offering several emergency preparedness workshops to its residents, for free.

Starting Sept. 8, the city will be conducting free, in-person workshops at Meadows Room, City of Pitt Meadows.

In a social media post, the city announced, “We’re offering a series of free Neighbourhood Emergency Preparedness Program (NEPP) workshops that will equip you with necessary info to plan ahead and take care of yourself, and your family and neighbours during a catastrophic event. Learn more: http://pittmeadows.ca/beprepared.”

The various workshops will be on the topics of emergency preparedness, introduction to NEPP, NEPP leadership team, communication, rapid damage assessment, basic first aid and triage, light urban search and rescue, shelter and caregiving, and utilities and fire supression.

The city is planning to host the workshops until December, but an end date hasn’t yet been decided. To view the calendar for the various workshops, community can visit: https://bit.ly/3ki5N3k

Registration for the workshops can be done by emailing emo@pittmeadows.ca or calling 604 .460.6713. City will accept late registrations as well.

