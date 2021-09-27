Pitt Meadows woman to sing anthem for the BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders game

Pamela West will be singing the National Anthem for the game on Nov. 12. (YouTube screenshot/Special to The News)

A Pitt Meadows local has been selected to sing the National Anthem at BC Place for the BC Lions game this November.

Pamela West, a legal assistant working for the federal government by day, and a singer in her spare time, has been selected to sing the anthem at the BC Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders game which will be held on Nov. 12 this year.

“I’ve always loved to sing since I was a little girl. I have performed locally at weddings, the Richmond Night Market, restaurants, and nightclubs in the past. Right before the pandemic hit, I had my first couple of anthem gigs. I sang both the Canadian and American anthems at a women’s SFU basketball game, as well as at an ice show at Sun God arena,” said West, who moved to the region with her family from New Westminister, earlier this year.

The mother of two will be singing the anthem at a charity hockey game between the firefighters and the RCMP on Oct. 2, for the grand opening of a new recreational centre in Port Coquitlam. After that, she has been asked to sing the anthem at many home games for the Coquitlam Express, which is a junior men’s hockey club, at Poirier Arena this Fall.

“And I’m very excited to be singing the anthem for the BC Lions on November 12, 2021! I have never performed at that scale before,” West.

BC Lions is still looking for anthem singers for the 2021 season and to be considered to sing the anthem at one of the BC Lions games, music enthusiasts can send a video of them singing the Canadian Anthem to events@bclions.com.

