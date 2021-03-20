Plans for Maple Ridge Canada Day celebrations in the works

A drive-through Canada Day event will be taking place this year. (The News files)

The City of Maple Ridge is putting the final touches on this years Canada Day festivities.

The theme will be a drive-through road trip across Canada – all on the Albion Fairgrounds.

While nothing has been finalized as of yet, the event will feature Canadian history, music, dance, and more. Participants will be able to enjoy everything within their own social bubble from the comfort of their vehicle.

Following the tour people will be able to enjoy a taste of Canadian cuisine at a Food Truck Festival.

The event is expected to be finalized in April in terms of the route, performers and entertainment.

“It’s going to be a lot more hyper-local,” said Yvonne Chui with the City of Maple Ridge describing the event.

And all activities have been designed in compliance with the Provincial Health Order, added Chui.

Chui is looking for more businesses to participate.

“If they feel like they want to do something to give back to the community, by all means, we would totally welcome that,” she said, noting that their sponsorship program offers businesses the opportunity to build brand recognition, gain exposure to a diverse audience, and engage with residents and visitors alike from Maple Ridge and across Metro Vancouver.

Canada Day festivities will take place from 11-4 p.m. on Thursday, July 1.

Registration is a must, said Chui.

Information about registration and the entertainment lineup will be released in the coming month.

Businesses wanting to get involved can contact the city at 604-467-7459 or rmunroe@mapleridge.ca.