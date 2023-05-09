Plant sale for garden club in Pitt Meadows

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club Annual Plant Sale will feature many varieties of plants and seedlings. (Special to The News)

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club is holding their annual plant sale.

In addition to plants, people will be able to purchase seedlings, vegetables and herbs, annuals and perennials, and fresh baked goods.

There will also be a raffle.

All money raised will be going back to the garden club.

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club was established in 2000 and meet at Pitt Meadows Heritage Church Hall on the third Monday of each month, unless it falls on a long weekend, in that case the meeting date is changed to a convenient date.

The club holds special events and hosts guest speakers who share their knowledge and expertise with members about landscaping, pruning, seedlings, perennials, annuals, and arboriculture – a wide area of the horticultural field.

Following each meeting refreshments are served while members socialize with each other.

The Pitt Meadows Garden Club Annual Plant Sale takes place from 10-2 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at Pitt Meadows Community Church Hall, at the corner of Harris Road and Ford Road in Pitt Meadows.

For more information go to pittmeadowsgardenclub.ca.

gardeningPitt Meadows